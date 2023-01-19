Dining Together with Meatless Options

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q1pBE_0kIpMxv900
Photo byPhoto by Dainis Graveris on Unsplash

You might have just started dating someone that you like and care about, and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doesn't eat meat. So, what do you do if you want to go out to eat with your partner, but he or she doesn't eat meat? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Let your partner know how you feel about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to compromise on a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Try going to a vegetarian restaurant.

If you are willing to eat at a place that doesn't have meet and try something new, then look for a vegetarian restaurant. This might have food that both of you enjoy and it might make the evening run more smoothly.

3. Make a dinner at home.

Instead of going out, try to make a dinner at home that both of you can enjoy. This might help if your partner only eats certain foods, and it might be more comfortable for both of you.

If you started dating someone that you like and care about but you have an issue that your partner doesn't eat meat, then try talking to him or her about this issue. Go to a vegetarian restaurant if you can, or make dinner at home so both of you can enjoy your meal together.

# Relationships# Dating# Lifestyle# Romance# Food

Comments / 1

Published by

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue writes lifestyle articles.

Omaha, NE
10K followers

