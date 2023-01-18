Finding Hairballs on the Carpet

Photo by Photo by Vinicius Amnx Amano on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that when your partner brushes his or her hair, he or she leaves hairballs on the carpet. So, what do you do if your partner leaves hairballs on the carpet? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Let your partner know how you feel about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to compromise on a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Ask your partner to brush his or her hair in a room that has a tile or wooden floor.

If you ask your partner to brush his or her hair in a room with a tile or wooden floor, then it might be easier for him or her to clean up any stray hairs that are left behind after brushing. This might also prevent hairballs from ending up in the carpet.

3. Get a lint brush.

See if using a lint brush will help clean these hairballs up. That way, you can clean up this mess without having to continually walk on hairballs.

If you and your partner have been together for a while but you have an issue that your partner leaves hairballs on the carpet after he or she brushes his or her hair, then talk to him or her about this issue. Ask your partner to brush his or her hair in a room with a tile or wooden floor, or get a lint brush to see if it will help with the clean-up.