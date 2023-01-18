Keeping a Coat On

Photo by Photo by Nassim Boughazi on Unsplash

You might have been with your partner for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner wears a coat everywhere you go and will not take it off. So, what do you do if your partner keeps his or her coat on everywhere you go and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and let him or her know how you feel about this issue. Listen to what he or she has to say about the situation and do your best to compromise on a solution that both of you agree on.

2. Suggest that he or she wear a long-sleeved shirt.

If you think that your partner is wearing a coat because he or she is cold when he or she goes out, then suggest that he or she wears a long-sleeved shirt. This might help him or her appear more comfortable in his or her environment without having to constantly keep on his or her coat.

3. Support your partner's comfort.

If you think that your partner is wearing a coat everywhere because he or she is not comfortable enough in his or her surroundings, then try to help him or her feel more comfortable. Help him or her initiate conversation with others that you spend time with and try to be supportive of his or her feelings.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that he or she wears a coat everywhere the two of you go and refuses to take it off, try talking to him or her about this issue. Suggest that he or she wear a long-sleeved shirt if you think he or she is cold, and do your best to support your partner's comfort.