Dating and the Carpet Scuffs

Photo by Photo by Viliman Viliman on Unsplash

You might have been with your partner for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner leaves scuff marks with his or her shoes on your white carpet. So, what do you do if your partner leaves scuff marks on your carpet and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about this issue.

Discuss this issue with your partner and let him or her know how you feel about it. Listen to what your partner has to say about this issue, and work together to find a solution that both of you can agree on to solve it.

2. Ask your partner to use a steam vacuum.

If you are the one that usually cleans up these messes, then ask your partner if he or she will steam vacuum the carpet when he or she scuffs it up. He or she might be more careful in the future.

3. Ask your partner to take off his or her shoes at the door.

Have your partner take his or her shoes off at the door. This might help prevent him or her from leaving scuff marks on the carpet.

If you and your partner have been together for a while but you have an issue that your partner leaves scuff marks on the carpet, try talking to him or her. Ask your partner to use a steam vacuum to clean up the mess if you can, or ask your partner to take off his or her shoes at the door.