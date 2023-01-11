Dating Despite Interruption

Photo by Photo by Omid Armin on Unsplash

You might have been with your partner for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doesn't listen to you when you talk to him or her. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't listen to you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and let him or her know how you feel about it. Listen to what your partner has to say about the issue and work together to come up with a solution that works for both of you.

2. Have the conversation in a quiet environment.

Instead of trying to have a conversation when the two of you are off doing a chore or concentrating on other things in your environment, try to have the conversation with your partner in a place without distractions. Eliminating the distractions around the two of you might make it easier for him or her to listen to what you have to say.

3. Ask for feedback.

When you are done talking to your partner, try asking for feedback on the topic so you know he or she was listening to what you were saying. This might make him or her pay attention more in the future, because he or she will expect you to ask questions about the topic at hand.

If you have been with your partner for a while but you have an issue with your partner listening to you, try talking to him or her. Eliminate the distractions in the environment in which the two of you have a conversation, and ask for feedback.