Dating and Posting

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner posts everything that the two of you do together. So, what do you do if your partner posts all of your activities online? How do you approach this type of issue? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to you partner about this issue and let him or her know how you feel about it. Ask him or her how he or she feels about the issue and try to find a solution to this issue that both of you can agree on.

2. Get your partner a journal.

If you don't like that your partner posts everything that the two of you do together online, but you understand that your partner wants to document your journey together, then get your partner a journal to do this in. This might make it easier for your partner to keep track of your growth as a couple without having to share it with everyone online.

3. Start a memory box.

Instead of posting the things that you do online, see if your partner will agree on keeping a memory box. In this box, keep small tokens of the adventures that the two of you have together so you both can go back later and remember these good times.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that he or she posts everything that the two of you do online, then talk to him or her about this situation. Get a journal for your partner so he or she can keep track of your journey together, or start a memory box so the two of you have something to go back to when you want to remember the adventures the two of you had.