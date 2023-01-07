Dating and the Magazine Dilemma

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fvD0K_0k5tBPDK00
Photo byPhoto by William Priess on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner looks at magazines that you feel are not appropriate. So, what do you do if your partner looks at these magazines and this bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about this issue.

Discuss this issue with your partner and let him or her know how you feel about it. Try to listen to what your partner has to say about this issue and work together to find a solution to solve this problem.

2. Offer different reading material.

If your partner says that he or she looks at these magazines due to the articles, do your best to offer different reading material to him or her. This might give him or her a wider selection of magazines to choose from.

3. Set your boundaries.

If your partner continues to look at magazines that bother you even after the two of you have talked about this issue, then set your boundaries with him or her. Let him or her know what actions you will take if he or she continues to indulge in magazines of this sort.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that he or she reads magazines that you feel are not appropriate, talk to him or her about this issue. Offer other reading material if you can, and do your best to set your boundaries with your partner.

