Dating and Creamer

Photo by Photo by Hanen Souhail on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doesn't like creamer in their coffee and you do. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't like creamer? How do you handle this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Use milk.

Instead of only using creamer in your partner's coffee, try using milk. This might make the coffee creamier, so your partner can enjoy it better.

2. Use flavored coffee.

If your partner is trying to gain more flavor in his or her coffee, then try using flavored coffee instead of original blends. This might allow your partner to experience his or her preferred flavor without him or her having to use a flavored creamer.

3. Use spices.

Put some spices in your partner's coffee. Try cinnamon or nutmeg. See if this helps him or her enjoy his or her daily brew better. You could experiment with different spices as well just to see what your partner likes.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that your partner doesn't like creamer, try discussing this issue with your partner. Use milk in his or her coffee if needed or try using flavored coffee or spices so your partner can experience flavored coffee without having to use the flavored creamer.