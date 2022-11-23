Dating and the Turkey

Photo by Kateryna Hliznitsova on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that you like turkey but your partner might not know how to cook one. So, what do you do if you want to eat turkey, but your partner doesn't know how to cook turkey? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Take the initiative.

If you know how to cook the turkey, then switch roles. Take over the job of cooking the turkey so both of you can eat, and see if your partner would be willing to work on the sides.

2. Go out.

If both of you are inexperienced with cooking turkey, then see if there is a place that the two of you can go to that serves turkey on their menu.

3. Order in.

There might be a company that is willing to deliver cooked turkey to your house. This would give you and your partner a chance to eat this type of food without having to go through all the clean-up.

