Dating and the Third Party

Photo by Sezer Arslan on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that every time you are alone with your partner, he or she invites someone over. So, what do you do if your partner invites someone over every time the two of you are alone? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to compromise on a solution to solve this issue that works for both of you.

2. Agree on an invitation schedule.

Try to agree on times in which both of you can have someone over. During these times, your partner can enjoy company and during the times in which the two of you are to be alone, you can bond with your partner.

3. Set your boundaries.

Let your partner know what your boundaries are and let him or her tell you what his or her boundaries are. Discuss what will be done if these boundaries are broken, and do your best to hold each other accountable.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that your partner always invites someone over when the two of you are alone, try talking to him or her. Agree on an invitation schedule, and do your best to set your boundaries.