Dating and the Third Party

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27yv0x_0i2t1Ypn00
Photo by Sezer Arslan on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that every time you are alone with your partner, he or she invites someone over. So, what do you do if your partner invites someone over every time the two of you are alone? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to compromise on a solution to solve this issue that works for both of you.

2. Agree on an invitation schedule.

Try to agree on times in which both of you can have someone over. During these times, your partner can enjoy company and during the times in which the two of you are to be alone, you can bond with your partner.

3. Set your boundaries.

Let your partner know what your boundaries are and let him or her tell you what his or her boundaries are. Discuss what will be done if these boundaries are broken, and do your best to hold each other accountable.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that your partner always invites someone over when the two of you are alone, try talking to him or her. Agree on an invitation schedule, and do your best to set your boundaries.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Love# Dating# Romance# Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Published by

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue writes lifestyle articles.

Omaha, NE
9145 followers

More from Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

The Table Shaker

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner bounces the table with his or her leg while the two of you eat. So, what do you do if your partner bounces the table while you eat? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and the Rodeo

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that you like to go to rodeos and your partner doesn't. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't like to go to rodeos and you do? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and Costumes

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doesn't like to dress up in costumes for Halloween parties. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't like to dress up in costumes? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and the Horse

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that you like to go horseback riding, but your partner might not enjoy this activity. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't like horseback riding and you do? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
2 comments

Dating and Bumfuzzled

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that you are often confused about the topics that you and your partner talk about. So, what do you do if you are often confused when having conversations with your partner? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Shy Step Dating

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner changes the subject and avoids the conversation when you bring up commitment. So, what do you do if your partner tiptoes around conversations about commitment? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
12 comments

Dating and Covering

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt when the two of you go out. So, what do you do if your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
6 comments

Dating and the Fartlek

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner is always training for his or her next big marathon. So, what do you do if your partner spends most of his or her time running and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
16 comments

Dating and Relationship Conversational Communication Issues

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner makes gestures when he or she talks. So, what do you do if your partner makes gestures when he or she talks? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
8 comments

Breaking Bad Habits

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner takes advantage of others when he or she can. So, what do you do if your partner takes advantage of others? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
7 comments

Relationship Recollection

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner feels the need to record everything that the two of you do in a journal. So, what do you do if your partner records everything that you do? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
8 comments

Dating and the Clatterfart

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner can't keep a secret. So, what do you do if your partner can't keep a secret? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
22 comments

Dating and Bumfiddling

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doodles on important documents vicariously. So, what do you do if your partner writes on your important documents? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
20 comments

Dating and Humming

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, there might be one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to hum everywhere that he or she goes. So, what do you do if your partner hums everywhere the two of you go? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and Stiffing

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner sticks you with the bill when the two of you go out. So, what do you do if your partner likes to stick you with the bill? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
5 comments

Dating and Sniffing

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to sniff you. So, what do you do if your partner likes to sniff you and you don't like it? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and Cupboard Confusion

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner continually rearranges the cupboards. So, what do you do if your partner rearranges the cupboards and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and Grocery Grabbing

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner grabs things off the shelf at the grocery store even if they are not on your list. So, what do you do if you have an issue that your partner grabs items that aren't on your list at the grocery store? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may not be the same for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
3 comments

Dating and Close Garage Parking

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner parks to close to the garage. So, what do you do if your partner parks too close to the garage? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy