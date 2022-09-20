Dating and the Rodeo

Photo by Rodolfo Sanches Carvalho on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that you like to go to rodeos and your partner doesn't. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't like to go to rodeos and you do? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say. Try to find a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Take turns.

Take turns planning your outings so both of you get a chance to do the things that you like to do. Try to compromise by doing an activity that your partner likes to do that you don't, and in return ask him or her if he or she will join you at the rodeo.

3. Go with friends or family.

If your partner absolutely doesn't like the rodeo, then try to plan going to this event with your family or friends. This might give you a chance to enjoy this activity with others that enjoy it while making it so your partner is comfortable as well.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that you like to go to the rodeo and your partner doesn't, try talking to him or her about this issue. Take turns doing activities if you can, or try going to the rodeo with your friends or family instead.