Dating and the Horse

Photo by Ali Hajian on Unsplash

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that you like to go horseback riding, but your partner might not enjoy this activity. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't like horseback riding and you do? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about this issue.

Discuss this issue with your partner and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to come up with a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Compromise.

Agree to do an activity that your partner likes if he or she goes horseback riding with you. That way, both of you will be able to enjoy the activities that you like together.

3. Go with friends.

If your partner really doesn't like horseback riding and still doesn't want to go, try to plan that activity with your friends. This will allow you to still enjoy this activity without making it necessary that your partner participates.

If you have been with someone for a while but he or she doesn't like horseback riding and you do, try talking to him or her about this issue. Compromise if you can, or find a couple of your friends that might like to do this activity with you.