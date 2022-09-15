Dating and Bumfuzzled

Photo by Tamara Bellis on Unsplash

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that you are often confused about the topics that you and your partner talk about. So, what do you do if you are often confused when having conversations with your partner? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to compromise on a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Ask for clarity.

If a subject that you and your partner are talking about seems confusing to you, try to ask your partner for more clarity on the subject. This might help you better understand what he or she is saying to you and allow the two of you to enjoy your conversations more.

3. Do your best to be clear.

Try to be clear about the topics that you discuss and ask your partner to do the same. This might help the two of you better understand each other, and it might give you the opportunity to bond.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that you often are confused by the topics that your partner talks about in conversation, discuss this issue with him or her. Ask for clarity when needed, and do you best to be clear when you are conversing with him or her.