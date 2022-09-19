Shy Step Dating

Photo by Tamara Bellis on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner changes the subject and avoids the conversation when you bring up commitment. So, what do you do if your partner tiptoes around conversations about commitment? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about this issue.

Discuss this issue with your partner and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to work together to come up with a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Set your boundaries.

Do your best to set your boundaries with your partner and ask him or her what his or her boundaries are. Let each other know what will happen if these boundaries are broken and try to hold each other accountable if necessary.

3. Set a time limit.

Let your partner know what your timeline is when it comes to taking the next step. Ask him or her about his or her timeline and do your best to move forward when the situation calls for it.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that he or she avoids all conversations regarding commitment and moving your relationship forward, try talking to him or her about this issue. Set your boundaries so your partner knows where you stand, and try to set a time limit so both of you can move forward comfortably.