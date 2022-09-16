Dating and Covering

Photo by Tamara Bellis on Unsplash

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt when the two of you go out. So, what do you do if your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to compromise on a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Pick out clean shirts.

If your partner has a busy lifestyle, try leaving a clean shirt out for him or her to change into. This might encourage him or her to wear a clean shirt under his or her jacket or sweatshirt, eliminating the issue.

3. Remind him or her.

If the two of you have already had a discussion regarding this issue and your partner is trying to work on it, then do your best to remind him or her when he or she forgets to change his or her shirt. This might help him or her develop new habits.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that he or she wears dirty shirts underneath his or her jacket or sweater, try talking to him or her about this issue. Pick out clean shirts for him or her to change into if you can, and do your best to remind your partner about the issue when he or she forgets.