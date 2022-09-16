Dating and Covering

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2giDI0_0hvEzQH000
Photo by Tamara Bellis on Unsplash

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt when the two of you go out. So, what do you do if your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to compromise on a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Pick out clean shirts.

If your partner has a busy lifestyle, try leaving a clean shirt out for him or her to change into. This might encourage him or her to wear a clean shirt under his or her jacket or sweatshirt, eliminating the issue.

3. Remind him or her.

If the two of you have already had a discussion regarding this issue and your partner is trying to work on it, then do your best to remind him or her when he or she forgets to change his or her shirt. This might help him or her develop new habits.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that he or she wears dirty shirts underneath his or her jacket or sweater, try talking to him or her about this issue. Pick out clean shirts for him or her to change into if you can, and do your best to remind your partner about the issue when he or she forgets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Lifestyle# Love# Romance# Dating

Comments / 6

Published by

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue writes lifestyle articles.

Omaha, NE
9154 followers

More from Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Third Party

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that every time you are alone with your partner, he or she invites someone over. So, what do you do if your partner invites someone over every time the two of you are alone? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and the Rodeo

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that you like to go to rodeos and your partner doesn't. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't like to go to rodeos and you do? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and Costumes

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doesn't like to dress up in costumes for Halloween parties. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't like to dress up in costumes? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and the Horse

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that you like to go horseback riding, but your partner might not enjoy this activity. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't like horseback riding and you do? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
2 comments

Dating and Bumfuzzled

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that you are often confused about the topics that you and your partner talk about. So, what do you do if you are often confused when having conversations with your partner? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Shy Step Dating

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner changes the subject and avoids the conversation when you bring up commitment. So, what do you do if your partner tiptoes around conversations about commitment? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
13 comments

Dating and the Fartlek

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner is always training for his or her next big marathon. So, what do you do if your partner spends most of his or her time running and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
16 comments

Dating and Relationship Conversational Communication Issues

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner makes gestures when he or she talks. So, what do you do if your partner makes gestures when he or she talks? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
8 comments

Breaking Bad Habits

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner takes advantage of others when he or she can. So, what do you do if your partner takes advantage of others? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
7 comments

Relationship Recollection

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner feels the need to record everything that the two of you do in a journal. So, what do you do if your partner records everything that you do? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
8 comments

Dating and the Clatterfart

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner can't keep a secret. So, what do you do if your partner can't keep a secret? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
22 comments

Dating and Bumfiddling

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doodles on important documents vicariously. So, what do you do if your partner writes on your important documents? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
21 comments

Dating and Humming

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, there might be one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to hum everywhere that he or she goes. So, what do you do if your partner hums everywhere the two of you go? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and Stiffing

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner sticks you with the bill when the two of you go out. So, what do you do if your partner likes to stick you with the bill? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
5 comments

Dating and Sniffing

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to sniff you. So, what do you do if your partner likes to sniff you and you don't like it? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and Cupboard Confusion

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner continually rearranges the cupboards. So, what do you do if your partner rearranges the cupboards and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and Grocery Grabbing

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner grabs things off the shelf at the grocery store even if they are not on your list. So, what do you do if you have an issue that your partner grabs items that aren't on your list at the grocery store? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may not be the same for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
3 comments

Dating and Close Garage Parking

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner parks to close to the garage. So, what do you do if your partner parks too close to the garage? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
3 comments

Dating and Table Rocking

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner rocks the table when he or she eats. So, what do you do if your partner rocks the table when he or she eats? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy