Breaking Bad Habits

Photo by Helen Ast on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner takes advantage of others when he or she can. So, what do you do if your partner takes advantage of others? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to compromise on a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Set the example.

If you don't agree with your partner taking advantage of others, then do your best to set the example. Maybe, your partner will pick up on how you do things and develop different habits.

3. Remind him or her.

If you have already talked to your partner about taking advantage of others and he or she has agreed to be more mindful of this, then try to hold him or her accountable if he or she forgets.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that he or she takes advantage of others, then talk to your partner about this issue. Set the example if you can, and do your best to remind your partner if he or she forgets.