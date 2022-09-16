Relationship Recollection

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6q7V_0htNps0b00
Photo by Velizar Ivanov on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner feels the need to record everything that the two of you do in a journal. So, what do you do if your partner records everything that you do? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to him or her about it.

Discuss this issue with your partner and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to compromise on a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. See if this is something you can do together.

Maybe, your partner records what you do so he or she can remember it or share it with future members of the family if the two of you get married. If this is the case, see if this is an activity that the two of you can do together. It might give you something to bond over while still allowing him or her to take part in the hobby.

3. Ask that he or she doesn't write about you.

If it still bothers you that your partner documents everything that the two of you do, ask him or her not to write about you. This still gives him or her the option to write about the things that he or she did during the day, while leaving information about you out of the record.

If you have been with someone for a while and you have an issue that he or she documents everything that the two of you do together, try talking to him or her about this issue. See if both of you can work together to document the events in your life, or if you want no part in it, ask him or her to leave you out of his or her writing.

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Omaha, NE
