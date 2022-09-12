Dating and the Clatterfart

Photo by Tamara Bellis on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner can't keep a secret. So, what do you do if your partner can't keep a secret? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to find a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Tell someone else your secrets.

If your partner can't keep a secret, then do your best not to tell him or her your secrets. Instead find someone else to tell your secrets to. That way you won't have to worry about him or her telling someone else your personal information, and you still will have someone to talk to.

3. Trade secrets.

Try trading one of your secrets for one of your partner's secrets. This might help the two of you share personal moments and it might help your partner develop different habits when it comes to keeping secrets.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that he or he can't keep a secret, talk to him or her about it. Tell a different person your secrets if you can, or try trading secrets with your partner to build your bond with him or her.