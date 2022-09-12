Dating and Bumfiddling

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y80vV_0hs2Obmk00
Photo by Tamara Bellis on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doodles on important documents vicariously. So, what do you do if your partner writes on your important documents? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about this issue.

Discuss this issue with your partner and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to compromise on a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Keep important paperwork up.

Instead of leaving important paperwork on the table or counters, try putting it in a file box or somewhere else where you can get to it when you need it. This might help prevent your partner from writing on it so it stays in good shape.

3. Get your partner a scratch pad.

Get a writing pad for your partner to draw in so he or she doesn't draw on the paperwork that comes into the house. This might help him or her develop new habits and eliminate the issue.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that your partner draws on important paperwork, try talking to him or her about this issue. Keep important paperwork up if you can, and get your partner a scratch pad so he or she has something to draw on.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Romance# Love# Lifestyle# Dating

Comments / 21

Published by

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue writes lifestyle articles.

Omaha, NE
9124 followers

More from Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Bumfuzzled

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that you are often confused about the topics that you and your partner talk about. So, what do you do if you are often confused when having conversations with your partner? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and Pussyfooting

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner changes the subject and avoids the conversation when you bring up commitment. So, what do you do if your partner tiptoes around conversations about commitment? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
8 comments

Dating and Covering

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt when the two of you go out. So, what do you do if your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
5 comments

Dating and the Fartlek

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner is always training for his or her next big marathon. So, what do you do if your partner spends most of his or her time running and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
7 comments

Dating and the Clatterfart

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner can't keep a secret. So, what do you do if your partner can't keep a secret? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
21 comments

Dating and Humming

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, there might be one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to hum everywhere that he or she goes. So, what do you do if your partner hums everywhere the two of you go? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and Stiffing

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner sticks you with the bill when the two of you go out. So, what do you do if your partner likes to stick you with the bill? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
5 comments

Dating and Sniffing

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to sniff you. So, what do you do if your partner likes to sniff you and you don't like it? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and Cupboard Confusion

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner continually rearranges the cupboards. So, what do you do if your partner rearranges the cupboards and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and Grocery Grabbing

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner grabs things off the shelf at the grocery store even if they are not on your list. So, what do you do if you have an issue that your partner grabs items that aren't on your list at the grocery store? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may not be the same for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
3 comments

Dating and Close Garage Parking

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner parks to close to the garage. So, what do you do if your partner parks too close to the garage? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
3 comments

Dating and Table Rocking

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner rocks the table when he or she eats. So, what do you do if your partner rocks the table when he or she eats? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and the Knuckle Cracker

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to crack his or her knuckles. So, what do you do if your partner likes to crack his or her knuckles? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and the Pillow Tower

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, there might be one issue. You might have an issue that your partner uses every pillow on the bed when he or she sleeps. So, what do you do if your partner uses every pillow on the bed when he or she sleeps? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and the Halloween Heart Break

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner is really into celebrating Halloween and you aren't. So, what do you do if your partner likes to celebrate Halloween but you don't? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and Jumping Out

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to jump out and scare people. So, what do you do if your partner likes to jump out and scare people for his or her own enjoyment? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and Cereal

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to eat cereal for dinner. So, what do you do if your partner likes to eat cereal for dinner? How do you handle this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and One Bite

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that when you and your partner go out to eat, your partner asks for one bite of your food and eats most of your meal. So, what do you do if your partner asks for a bite of your food and ends up eating your entire meal? How do you handle this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
3 comments

Dating and the Designated Chore

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner designates chores for you to do around the house. So, what do you do if your partner designates chores for you to do around the house? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy