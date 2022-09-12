Dating and Bumfiddling

Photo by Tamara Bellis on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doodles on important documents vicariously. So, what do you do if your partner writes on your important documents? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about this issue.

Discuss this issue with your partner and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to compromise on a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Keep important paperwork up.

Instead of leaving important paperwork on the table or counters, try putting it in a file box or somewhere else where you can get to it when you need it. This might help prevent your partner from writing on it so it stays in good shape.

3. Get your partner a scratch pad.

Get a writing pad for your partner to draw in so he or she doesn't draw on the paperwork that comes into the house. This might help him or her develop new habits and eliminate the issue.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that your partner draws on important paperwork, try talking to him or her about this issue. Keep important paperwork up if you can, and get your partner a scratch pad so he or she has something to draw on.