Dating and Humming

Photo by Tamara Bellis on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, there might be one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to hum everywhere that he or she goes. So, what do you do if your partner hums everywhere the two of you go? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about this issue.

Discuss this issue with your partner and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to come up with a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Wear ear plugs.

If you can't deal with your partner's humming due to it bothering you, then wear ear plugs so you don't have to listen to it. This might help it so the two of you can be in the same area while still getting along.

3. Remind him or her about the issue.

If you have already talked to your partner about this issue and he or she has agreed to work on it, then do your best to remind your partner that he or she is humming when you can. This might help him or her develop new habits.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that he or she hums everywhere that he or she goes, then talk to him or her about this issue. Wear ear plugs if necessary, and do your best to remind your partner about the issue if it occurs again.