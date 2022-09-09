Dating and Close Garage Parking

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L7l75_0hoaOxwf00
Photo by Josh Pereira on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner parks to close to the garage. So, what do you do if your partner parks too close to the garage? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about the issue.

Discuss this issue with your partner and let him or her know how you feel about it. Listen to how he or she feels about the issue, and try to compromise on a solution to resolve it.

2. Put a sign on the garage.

Put a sign up on the garage to remind your partner to leave room when parking. This might help him or her develop new habits, eliminating the issue.

3. Set the example.

If it bothers you that your partner parks too close to the garage, then try to make sure that you leave room when you park by the garage. This might help your partner see that you aren't contributing to the issue which might encourage him or her to park further away.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that he or she parks too close to the garage, try talking to him or her about it. Put a sign on the garage to remind your partner if he or she forgets, and do your best to set the example.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Love# Romance# Lifestyle# Dating

Comments / 2

Published by

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue writes lifestyle articles.

Omaha, NE
8830 followers

More from Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Gullgroping

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner takes advantage of others when he or she can. So, what do you do if your partner takes advantage of others? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and the Annals

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner feels the need to record everything that the two of you do in a journal. So, what do you do if your partner records everything that you do? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and the Clatterfart

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner can't keep a secret. So, what do you do if your partner can't keep a secret? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
14 comments

Dating and Bumfiddling

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doodles on important documents vicariously. So, what do you do if your partner writes on your important documents? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
8 comments

Dating and Humming

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, there might be one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to hum everywhere that he or she goes. So, what do you do if your partner hums everywhere the two of you go? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and Stiffing

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner sticks you with the bill when the two of you go out. So, what do you do if your partner likes to stick you with the bill? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
4 comments

Dating and Sniffing

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to sniff you. So, what do you do if your partner likes to sniff you and you don't like it? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and Cupboard Confusion

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner continually rearranges the cupboards. So, what do you do if your partner rearranges the cupboards and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and Grocery Grabbing

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner grabs things off the shelf at the grocery store even if they are not on your list. So, what do you do if you have an issue that your partner grabs items that aren't on your list at the grocery store? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may not be the same for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
2 comments

Dating and Table Rocking

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner rocks the table when he or she eats. So, what do you do if your partner rocks the table when he or she eats? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and the Knuckle Cracker

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to crack his or her knuckles. So, what do you do if your partner likes to crack his or her knuckles? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and the Pillow Tower

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, there might be one issue. You might have an issue that your partner uses every pillow on the bed when he or she sleeps. So, what do you do if your partner uses every pillow on the bed when he or she sleeps? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and the Halloween Heart Break

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner is really into celebrating Halloween and you aren't. So, what do you do if your partner likes to celebrate Halloween but you don't? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and Jumping Out

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to jump out and scare people. So, what do you do if your partner likes to jump out and scare people for his or her own enjoyment? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and Cereal

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to eat cereal for dinner. So, what do you do if your partner likes to eat cereal for dinner? How do you handle this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and One Bite

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that when you and your partner go out to eat, your partner asks for one bite of your food and eats most of your meal. So, what do you do if your partner asks for a bite of your food and ends up eating your entire meal? How do you handle this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
3 comments

Dating and the Designated Chore

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner designates chores for you to do around the house. So, what do you do if your partner designates chores for you to do around the house? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and Toilet Talking

You might have been with your partner for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner talks to you on the phone while he or she is on the toilet. So, what do you do if your partner talks to you on the phone while he or she is on the toilet and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
13 comments

Dating and Sleep Whistling

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner makes whistling noises in his or her sleep. So, what do you do if your partner makes whistling noises in his or her sleep? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy