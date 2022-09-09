Dating and Close Garage Parking

Photo by Josh Pereira on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner parks to close to the garage. So, what do you do if your partner parks too close to the garage? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about the issue.

Discuss this issue with your partner and let him or her know how you feel about it. Listen to how he or she feels about the issue, and try to compromise on a solution to resolve it.

2. Put a sign on the garage.

Put a sign up on the garage to remind your partner to leave room when parking. This might help him or her develop new habits, eliminating the issue.

3. Set the example.

If it bothers you that your partner parks too close to the garage, then try to make sure that you leave room when you park by the garage. This might help your partner see that you aren't contributing to the issue which might encourage him or her to park further away.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that he or she parks too close to the garage, try talking to him or her about it. Put a sign on the garage to remind your partner if he or she forgets, and do your best to set the example.