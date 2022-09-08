Dating and Table Rocking

Photo by Josh Pereira on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner rocks the table when he or she eats. So, what do you do if your partner rocks the table when he or she eats? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to compromise on a solution to this issue that both of you agree on.

2. Anchor the table to the floor.

See if you can better anchor your table to the floor so it doesn't rock when it is bumped. This might help both of you enjoy your meal without having to deal with the issue.

3. Eat separately.

If the issue still continues to bother you, try eating at a different table or at another spot. This might allow both of you to eat without disruption.

If you and your partner have been together for a while but you have an issue that your partner rocks the table while he or she is eating, try talking to him or her about this issue. Anchor the table to the floor if you can, or try to eat separately so both of you can enjoy your meal.