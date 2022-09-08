Dating and the Knuckle Cracker

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tuzgP_0hn7enSO00
Photo by Vladimir Fedotov on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to crack his or her knuckles. So, what do you do if your partner likes to crack his or her knuckles? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about this issue.

Discuss this issue with your partner and let him or her know how you feel about it. Listen to him or her tell you how he or she feels about the situation as well. Try to compromise on a way to solve this issue that both of you can agree on.

2. Go into the other room.

If your partner's knuckle cracking bothers you, then try going into the other room. This might prevent you from having to witness this issue while giving him or her the freedom to continue on with his or her normal routine.

3. Try finding an alternate activity.

See if you can find something else for your partner to do when he or she feels the urge to crack his or her knuckles. This might help your partner develop new habits.

If you and your partner have been together for a while but you have an issue that your partner cracks his or her knuckles, try talking to him or her about this issue. Go into the other room if you can, or try finding an alternate activity for him or her to do.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dating# Relationships# Lifestyle# Love# Romance

Comments / 1

Published by

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue writes lifestyle articles.

Omaha, NE
8830 followers

More from Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Gullgroping

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner takes advantage of others when he or she can. So, what do you do if your partner takes advantage of others? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and the Annals

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner feels the need to record everything that the two of you do in a journal. So, what do you do if your partner records everything that you do? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and the Clatterfart

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner can't keep a secret. So, what do you do if your partner can't keep a secret? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
14 comments

Dating and Bumfiddling

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doodles on important documents vicariously. So, what do you do if your partner writes on your important documents? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
8 comments

Dating and Humming

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, there might be one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to hum everywhere that he or she goes. So, what do you do if your partner hums everywhere the two of you go? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and Stiffing

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner sticks you with the bill when the two of you go out. So, what do you do if your partner likes to stick you with the bill? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
4 comments

Dating and Sniffing

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to sniff you. So, what do you do if your partner likes to sniff you and you don't like it? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and Cupboard Confusion

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner continually rearranges the cupboards. So, what do you do if your partner rearranges the cupboards and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and Grocery Grabbing

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner grabs things off the shelf at the grocery store even if they are not on your list. So, what do you do if you have an issue that your partner grabs items that aren't on your list at the grocery store? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may not be the same for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
2 comments

Dating and Close Garage Parking

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner parks to close to the garage. So, what do you do if your partner parks too close to the garage? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
2 comments

Dating and Table Rocking

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner rocks the table when he or she eats. So, what do you do if your partner rocks the table when he or she eats? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and the Pillow Tower

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, there might be one issue. You might have an issue that your partner uses every pillow on the bed when he or she sleeps. So, what do you do if your partner uses every pillow on the bed when he or she sleeps? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and the Halloween Heart Break

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner is really into celebrating Halloween and you aren't. So, what do you do if your partner likes to celebrate Halloween but you don't? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and Jumping Out

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to jump out and scare people. So, what do you do if your partner likes to jump out and scare people for his or her own enjoyment? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and Cereal

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to eat cereal for dinner. So, what do you do if your partner likes to eat cereal for dinner? How do you handle this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and One Bite

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that when you and your partner go out to eat, your partner asks for one bite of your food and eats most of your meal. So, what do you do if your partner asks for a bite of your food and ends up eating your entire meal? How do you handle this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
3 comments

Dating and the Designated Chore

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner designates chores for you to do around the house. So, what do you do if your partner designates chores for you to do around the house? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and Toilet Talking

You might have been with your partner for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner talks to you on the phone while he or she is on the toilet. So, what do you do if your partner talks to you on the phone while he or she is on the toilet and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
13 comments

Dating and Sleep Whistling

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner makes whistling noises in his or her sleep. So, what do you do if your partner makes whistling noises in his or her sleep? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy