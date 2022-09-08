Dating and the Knuckle Cracker

Photo by Vladimir Fedotov on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to crack his or her knuckles. So, what do you do if your partner likes to crack his or her knuckles? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about this issue.

Discuss this issue with your partner and let him or her know how you feel about it. Listen to him or her tell you how he or she feels about the situation as well. Try to compromise on a way to solve this issue that both of you can agree on.

2. Go into the other room.

If your partner's knuckle cracking bothers you, then try going into the other room. This might prevent you from having to witness this issue while giving him or her the freedom to continue on with his or her normal routine.

3. Try finding an alternate activity.

See if you can find something else for your partner to do when he or she feels the urge to crack his or her knuckles. This might help your partner develop new habits.

