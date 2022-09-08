Dating and the Pillow Tower

Photo by Vladimir Fedotov on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, there might be one issue. You might have an issue that your partner uses every pillow on the bed when he or she sleeps. So, what do you do if your partner uses every pillow on the bed when he or she sleeps? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to find a way to compromise on a solution that works for both of you.

2. Label your pillows.

If you are worried about your partner taking your pillows, label them. You could use a pillow case with your initials on them or just use a marker to write your name on the tag. This might help the two of you identify which pillows are yours so they don't get mixed up.

3. Get more pillows.

Try getting a few more pillows for your partner if he or she uses your pillows when he or she sleeps. This might make it so both you and your partner have the pillows that you need without having to borrow each other's pillows.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that he or she uses every pillow on the bed when he or she sleeps, talk to him or her about this issue. Label your pillows if you need to, and if you feel like there is still a pillow shortage, get more pillows.