Dating and One Bite

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that when you and your partner go out to eat, your partner asks for one bite of your food and eats most of your meal. So, what do you do if your partner asks for a bite of your food and ends up eating your entire meal? How do you handle this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about this issue.

Discuss this issue with your partner and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to come up with a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Order a second portion.

If you know that your partner will like the meal that you ordered, then order a second portion. This might give him or her the chance to enjoy the same meal that you have while allowing you to enjoy yours.

3. Split the meal.

If you know that your partner will like what you are eating and you have enough to share, then consider splitting the meal. That way, both of you can enjoy your food together.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that your partner asks for a bite of your meal and ends up eating most of your food, talk to him or her about this issue. Order a second portion if necessary, and if you have enough food, consider splitting the meal.