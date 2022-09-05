Dating and the Designated Chore

Photo by Jayson Hinrichsen on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner designates chores for you to do around the house. So, what do you do if your partner designates chores for you to do around the house? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to compromise on a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Have a chore raffle.

Write all of the chores that the two of you need to do on small pieces of paper and fold them up. Put the papers in a hat or a large bowl and take turns drawing chores. This might mix up your chore routine and give both of you the opportunity to do different chores.

3. Take turns.

Come up with two chore routines and decide which person will do each routine. Then, switch with each other every week so both of you are working together on the household chores.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that he or she designates chores for you to do, talk to him or her about this issue. Have a chore raffle if you can, or take turns doing the chores in the house.