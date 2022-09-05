Dating and Toilet Talking

Photo by Allef Vinicius on Unsplash

You might have been with your partner for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner talks to you on the phone while he or she is on the toilet. So, what do you do if your partner talks to you on the phone while he or she is on the toilet and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to compromise on a solution that works for both of you.

2. Set your boundaries.

Let your partner know what your boundaries are and listen to what his or her boundaries are. Do your best to respect his or her boundaries and ask him or her to do the same.

3. Ask him or her to call you back.

If your partner continues to talk to you on the phone while he or she is on the toilet even after you have discussed this issue, then when this happens, ask him or her to call you back when he or she is finished. This might make it so both of you are comfortable and still can enjoy a conversation.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that he or she calls you on the phone while he or she is on the toilet, talk to him or her about this issue. Set your boundaries, and ask him or her to call you back when he or she is finished.