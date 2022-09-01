Dating and Phone Flipping

Photo by Mahdi Chaghari on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner flips his or her phone over so you can't see it when you come near him or her. So, what do you do if your partner is constantly flipping his or her phone? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to compromise on a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Be open.

If you still catch your partner flipping his or her phone around after the two of you have discussed the issue, be open with your feelings. Set your boundaries and see if the two of you can compromise on a way to be more open with each other.

3. Set the example.

If it bothers you that your partner flips his or her phone around when you come near him or her, then try your best not to do the same thing to your partner. Set this example and see if your partner develops new habits.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that your partner flips his or her phone around when you come near him or her, then talk to your partner about this issue. Be open about how you feel, and do your best to set the example.