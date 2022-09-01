Dating and the Gossip

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kKp7b_0he6onF200
Photo by Ivan Dodig on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner gossips about his or her family and friends. So, what do you do if your partner gossips? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say. Try to compromise on a solution to this issue that both of you can agree on.

2. Change the subject.

If your partner is gossiping about others to you and it makes you uncomfortable, then try changing the subject. This might help your partner understand that you aren't interested in the gossip and he or she might develop different habits.

3. Set the example.

If your partner's gossiping bothers you, then try your best to set the example. Do your best not to introduce gossip into your conversations and try to find other topics to talk about that interest both of you.

If you have been with someone for a while but it bothers you that he or she gossips about his or her family and friends, then try talking to him or her about this issue. Change the subject of the conversation if you can, and do your best to set the example.

