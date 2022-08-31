Dating and Personal Space

Photo by Rendy Novantino on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doesn't give you the personal space that you need. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't give you personal space? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to find a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Plan a retreat.

Try to plan a retreat for yourself so you can have the time that you need without taking your partner off guard. Discuss your plans with your partner, and do your best to make sure that you are on the same page.

3. Add personal time to your schedule.

If you and your partner keep a schedule, try to plan for one night a week where the two of you can do your own thing. This might give him or her a chance to go out with his or her friends while giving you a night to yourself.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that your partner doesn't give you the personal space that you need, try talking to him or her about this issue. Plan a retreat if you can, or if the two of you have busy schedules, try adding a night a week where the two of you can do things separately.