Dating and Cat Hair

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner always has cat hair on his or her clothing. So, what do you do if your partner always has cat hair on his or her clothing? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to compromise on a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Keep a lint roller handy.

Try getting a lint roller that you can take with you. This might come in handy if the two of you decide to go out, and your partner might appreciate the gesture.

3. Keep a clean set of clothing at your house.

If you can, try keeping extra clothing at your house that your partner can change into. This might help eliminate the issue while making both of you comfortable.

If you have been dating someone for a while but you have an issue that he or she usually has cat hair on his or her clothing, try talking to him or her about this issue. Keep a lint roller handy if you can, and if necessary try to keep an extra set of clothing for him or her to change into.