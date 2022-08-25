Dating and Slamming Doors

Photo by Hamid Tajik on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner slams doors when he or she walks through them. So, what do you do if your partner is constantly slamming doors? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and listen to how he or she feels about it. Try to compromise on a solution to this issue that both of you can agree on.

2. Put a pneumatic closer on your door.

If you have the capability to do so, put a pneumatic closer on your door. This might help your partner close the door in a quieter manner.

3. Set the example.

Do your best to set the example by not slamming the doors when you walk through them. Your partner might see this and start to follow suit, which in turn might help him or her create new habits.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that he or she slams the door when he or she goes through it, talk to him or her about this issue. Put a pneumatic closer on the door to help the door close in a quieter manner and do your best to set the example by closing the door quietly when you go through it.