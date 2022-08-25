Dating and the Puddles on the Counter

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Photo by Tamara Bellis on Unsplash

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you may get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner leaves coffee puddles all over the counter. So, what do you do if your partner leaves coffee puddles all over your counter? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about this issue.

Discuss this issue with your partner and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to find a solution to this issue that both of you may agree on.

2. Leave paper towels by the counter.

Try to leave a roll of paper towels by the counter so your partner has something to clean the counter off with. This might encourage him or her to clean up his or her coffee puddles.

3. Set the example.

Do your best to clean up your own coffee puddles. Your partner might start to do the same, which could lead to him or her forming new habits.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that he or she leaves coffee puddles on the counter, try talking to him or her. Leave paper towels by the counter if you can, and do your best to set the example by cleaning up your own coffee puddles.

