Dating and the Stained Shirt

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You may have an issue that your partner wears stained clothing when the two of you go out. So, what do you do if your partner wears stained clothing when going out? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to find a way to compromise on a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Get your partner new clothing.

If you can, try getting new clothing for your partner. This may give him or her more choices in what he or she can wear, which might encourage him or her not to wear clothing with stains on them.

3. Remind him or her.

Tell your partner when you notice a stain on his or her shirt so he or she knows that there is one there. This might help remind him or her that the clothing is stained, and he or she might change his or her habits.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that your partner wears stained clothing, try talking to him or her about it. Get your partner new clothing if you can and do your best to remind your partner about the issue.