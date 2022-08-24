Dating and Tooth Matter

Photo by Apostolos Vamvouras on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that every time the two of you share a meal, your partner gets food stuck in him or her teeth. So, what do you do if your partner has a habit of getting food stuck in his or her teeth? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to come up with a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Carry toothpicks.

Try to remember to carry extra toothpicks in case your partner needs them. This might help him or her get the food out of his or her teeth and decrease the chance of embarrassment later.

3. Ask your partner to go look in the mirror.

If you are eating at a place that has a mirror in the bathroom, ask your partner to go look in the mirror. This might help him or her notice the food in his or her teeth without causing an uncomfortable situation.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that he or she always gets food stuck in his or her teeth while eating, talk to him or her. Carry toothpicks with you if you can, and if you have the chance, ask your partner to go look in the mirror.