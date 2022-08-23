Dating and Spicy Pepper

Photo by Joeyy Lee on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you may love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that when your partner cooks dinner, he or she puts a lot of pepper in your food. So, what do you do if your partner puts a lot of pepper in the food that he or she cooks? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with him or her.

Talk to your partner about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to find a way to solve this issue that both of you can agree on.

2. Separate your meals.

If you don't like pepper and your partner does, then see if there is a way to separately cook your meals. This might make it so both of you can enjoy the food that you love.

3. Don't eat the spicy part.

If some of the food is seasoned with pepper and some of it is without pepper, then eat the part of the meal that isn't seasoned. This may allow the two of you to enjoy a meal together without having to worry about indigestion.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that your partner puts pepper on everything that he or she cooks, talk to him or her about it. Separate your meals if you can and do your best to avoid the spicy part of the meal if necessary.