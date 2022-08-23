Dating and the Calls

Photo by Jacob Mejicanos on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner is reliant on you to answer all of the phone calls that the two of you receive. So, what do you do if your partner relies on you to take all of your household's phone calls? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to compromise on a solution that works for both of you.

2. Take turns.

Try to create a schedule where one of you answers phone calls one week and the other answers phone calls the next week. This might make it so the two of you share this task, and it might help your partner create different habits.

3. Trade chores.

If your partner really doesn't like answering phone calls, see if you can switch chores with him or her. If he or she is willing to do a chore that you do not like to do and you are willing to answer the phone calls that your household receives, both of you might find that you are satisfied.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that he or she leaves you to answer all of the phone calls that your household receives, talk to him or her about his issue. Take turns answering the phone calls if you can, and if that doesn't work, see if the two of you can trade chores.