Dating and Coughing

Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you may share a lot of the same interests, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner coughs without covering his or her mouth. So, what do you do if your partner coughs without covering his or her mouth? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about the issue. Try to find a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Remind him or her.

Try to remind your partner to cover his or her mouth if he or she forgets. This may help him or her come up with new habits.

3. Be the example.

Do your best to cover your mouth when you are coughing. This might encourage your partner to do the same and this might help remind him or her why doing this is important to you.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that he or she doesn't cover his or her mouth when he or she is coughing, try talking to him or her. Remind him or her of why this is important to you, and do your best to be the example. This might help your partner create new habits.