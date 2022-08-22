Dating and Public Gas

Photo by Calvin Lupiya on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner has bad gas in public situations. So, what do you do if your partner has bad gas in public situations? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about how you feel about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to compromise on a way to solve this issue that both of you can agree on.

2. Don't eat certain foods.

If you know which foods make your partner gassy, try to avoid eating those types of foods before you go to a social engagement. This may help him or her have less gas when it comes to going to these types of events.

3. Ask him or her to step away.

Talk to your partner about stepping into a different room when he or she has gas so he or she doesn't embarrass him or herself in a public situation. This might help make both of you more comfortable.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that your partner has gas in public, try talking to him or her about it. Do your best to avoid the foods that make your partner gassy, and ask him or her to step into a different room if he or she cannot control his or her gas.