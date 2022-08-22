Dating and the Dinner Table

Photo by Valentina Kuzmina on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you may get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner will not eat at the dinner table. So, what do you do if your partner refuses to eat at the dinner table? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about this issue.

Discuss this issue with your partner and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to find a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Switch your eating spot.

If your partner eats on the couch or in another area of the house, join him or her where he or she is eating. This might allow the two of you to have a conversation during dinner and open up the communication channels between the two of you.

3. Compromise.

See if the two of you can compromise to eat at the dinner table at least once a week. This might allow the two of you to have a dinner together, and it might help your partner develop new habits.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that he or she will not eat at the dinner table, try talking to him or her about this issue. Switch your eating spot if you deem it necessary, and do your best to compromise.