Dating and the Dinner Table

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bqBbO_0hQRj5U600
Photo by Valentina Kuzmina on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you may get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner will not eat at the dinner table. So, what do you do if your partner refuses to eat at the dinner table? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about this issue.

Discuss this issue with your partner and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to find a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Switch your eating spot.

If your partner eats on the couch or in another area of the house, join him or her where he or she is eating. This might allow the two of you to have a conversation during dinner and open up the communication channels between the two of you.

3. Compromise.

See if the two of you can compromise to eat at the dinner table at least once a week. This might allow the two of you to have a dinner together, and it might help your partner develop new habits.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that he or she will not eat at the dinner table, try talking to him or her about this issue. Switch your eating spot if you deem it necessary, and do your best to compromise.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Love# Romance# Lifestyle# Dating

Comments / 0

Published by

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue writes lifestyle articles.

Omaha, NE
8560 followers

More from Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Turning Off

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner forgets to turn the television off when he or she leaves the room. So, what do you do if your partner forgets to turn the television off? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
3 comments

Dating and the Tub

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner leaves the tub a mess after he or she uses it. So, what do you do if your partner leaves the tub a mess? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
3 comments

Dating and the Messy Bedroom

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, there might be one issue. You might have an issue that your party leaves your bedroom messy. So, what do you do if your partner leaves your bedroom messy? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and Slamming Doors

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner slams doors when he or she walks through them. So, what do you do if your partner is constantly slamming doors? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and the Puddles on the Counter

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you may get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner leaves coffee puddles all over the counter. So, what do you do if your partner leaves coffee puddles all over your counter? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and the Stained Shirt

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You may have an issue that your partner wears stained clothing when the two of you go out. So, what do you do if your partner wears stained clothing when going out? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
3 comments

Dating and Tooth Matter

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that every time the two of you share a meal, your partner gets food stuck in him or her teeth. So, what do you do if your partner has a habit of getting food stuck in his or her teeth? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
5 comments

Dating and Spicy Pepper

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you may love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that when your partner cooks dinner, he or she puts a lot of pepper in your food. So, what do you do if your partner puts a lot of pepper in the food that he or she cooks? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and the Calls

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner is reliant on you to answer all of the phone calls that the two of you receive. So, what do you do if your partner relies on you to take all of your household's phone calls? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating Distraction

You might have been with your partner for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner is constantly distracted by other things. So, what do you do if your partner is constantly distracted? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and Coughing

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you may share a lot of the same interests, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner coughs without covering his or her mouth. So, what do you do if your partner coughs without covering his or her mouth? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and Wrinkled

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to wear wrinkled clothing. So, what do you do if your partner likes to wear wrinkled clothing? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
2 comments

Dating and Public Gas

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner has bad gas in public situations. So, what do you do if your partner has bad gas in public situations? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and the Noises

You might have been with your partner for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner makes noises while he or she is eating. So, what do you do if your partner makes noises while he or she is eating and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
8 comments

Dating and Control

You might have been dating someone for a while and though you may love and care about your partner, you might have one issue. You may have an issue that your partner likes to take control. So, what do you do if it bothers you that your partner likes to take control of everything? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
4 comments

Dating and Not Flushing

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doesn't flush the toilet after he or she is finished. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't flush the toilet? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
11 comments

Dating and the Brush

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner uses your hairbrush. So, what do you do if your partner uses your hairbrush and you don't want him or her to do that? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
6 comments

Dating and Making the Bed

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doesn't make the bed. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't make the bed? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
2 comments

Dating and Clubbing

You might have started dating someone and though the two of you may share several of the same interests, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to go to the club and you don't. So, what do you do if your partner likes to go to the club and you don't? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy