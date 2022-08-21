Dating and the Noises

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvuFO_0hOnLnGJ00
Photo by Hanen Souhail on Unsplash

You might have been with your partner for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner makes noises while he or she is eating. So, what do you do if your partner makes noises while he or she is eating and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to you partner about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to compromise on a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Compromise.

Try your best to respect your partner and see if you can let this issue go. There may be things that you do that bother him or her so look at accepting this issue as a compromise.

3. Use ear plugs.

Put in ear plugs before you eat with your partner. This might make it easier for both of you to eat in peace.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue with him or her making noises while he or she is eating, try talking to him or her about this issue. Compromise if you can, and if you can't compromise with the issue, try using ear plugs while you are eating.

# Relationships# Dating# Lifestyle# Romance# Love

Comments / 8

Published by

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue writes lifestyle articles.

Omaha, NE
8540 followers

