Dating and Making the Bed

Photo by Chase Yi on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doesn't make the bed. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't make the bed? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about this issue.

Discuss this issue with your partner and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to come up with a solution to the issue that works for both of you.

2. Take turns.

Create a schedule where both of you take turns making the bed. This way, the chore isn't only left for one person to do and it might encourage your partner to do it more often.

3. Trade chores.

If your partner doesn't like making the bed, then see if there is a chore that you don't like that he or she is willing to do. Try to compromise on making the bed for him or her while he or she does the chore that you don't like to do.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that he or she doesn't like making the bed, talk to him or her about it. Take turns doing the chore if you can, or trade chores if you find it necessary.