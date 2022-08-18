Dating and Clubbing

Photo by Jason Yoder on Unsplash

You might have started dating someone and though the two of you may share several of the same interests, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to go to the club and you don't. So, what do you do if your partner likes to go to the club and you don't? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to come up with a solution to this issue that both of you can agree on.

2. Compromise on a different activity.

Try to find an activity that the two of you can do together instead of going to the club. Doing an activity that you both enjoy might help the two of you appreciate each other more and it might allow you to bond more.

3. Create a friend's night.

Try creating a night where both of you go out with your friends and do the activities that you like that maybe your partner doesn't. This might allow the two of you to still enjoy the activities that you like without having to do these activities together.

If you have started dating someone new but you have an issue that he or she likes to go to the club and you don't, talk to him or her about it. Compromise on a different activity that the two of you can do together if you can, or create a friend's night where the two of you can do separate activities once a week.