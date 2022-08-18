Dating and the Chair Sleeper

Photo by Jason Yoder on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, there might be one issue. You might have an issue that he or she likes to fall asleep in his or her chair. So, what do you do if your partner likes to fall asleep in his or her chair instead of the bed? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try coming up with a solution that works for both of you that will solve this issue.

2. Remind him or her.

If your partner falls asleep in his or her chair, try waking him or her up so that he or she goes to bed. This might help him or her develop new habits as he or she might begin to go the bed when he or she is tired.

3. Compromise.

If your partner continues to fall asleep in his or her chair, you might consider compromising with the situation. There might be things that you do that your partner has an issue with but if he or she is willing to compromise with your habits, you might consider doing the same for him or her.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that he or she falls asleep in his or her chair, try talking to him or her about it. Remind him or her when needed, or compromise with this issue if you can.