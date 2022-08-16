Dating and the Toothpick

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtzXb_0hJGGgTD00
Photo by Sam Moghadam Khamseh on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner uses a toothpick at the dinner table. So, what do you do if your partner uses a toothpick at the dinner table? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Let your partner know how you feel about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Work together to come up with a solution to this issue that both of you can agree on.

2. Ask your partner if he or she will go to a different area to use his or her toothpick.

Suggest that your partner goes to the bathroom to use his or her toothpick or to another room. This might make it so you don't have to watch him or her pick at his or her teeth, and it might give him or her the chance to take care of his or her teeth in the way that he or she needs to.

3. Leave the table.

If your partner insists on using his or her toothpick at the dinner table, then leave the table. This might send a message to him or her that you don't want to watch him or her do that during dinner, and he or she might develop new habits.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that he or she uses a toothpick during dinner, talk to him or her about it. Ask your partner if he or she will go to a different area to use his or her toothpick, or leave the table.

# relationships# love# romance# lifestyle# dating

Comments / 0

Published by

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue writes lifestyle articles.

Omaha, NE
8452 followers

