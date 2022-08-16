Dating and Not Being Present

Photo by Engin Akyurt on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you may love and care about each other, there might one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doesn't listen to you. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't listen to you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Try to get your partner's attention.

Do your best to get your partner's attention. Try to make sure that he or she has his or her full attention on you before you start to talk to him or her and do your best to talk to him or her about this issue and how it makes you feel. Listen to what your partner has to say about the issue as well and do your best to compromise on a solution to the issue that both of you can agree on.

2. Put away electronic devices.

Before talking to your partner, try to make sure that all cell phones and computers are put away. This might help prevent your partner from being distracted while you have a conversation with him or her.

3. Ask for feedback.

If you still think that your partner isn't listening to you, then ask for feedback while you are having a conversation. This might grab his or her attention and you might find that he or she pays more attention in the future.

If you have been dating someone for a while but you have an issue that your partner doesn't listen to you, try getting his or her attention. Talk about the issue and put away electronic devices while the two of you have the conversation. Also, ask for feedback during the conversation if you find it necessary.