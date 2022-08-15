Dating and Turning Up the Volume

Photo by Jon Ly on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you may have one issue. You may have an issue that your partner turns the television up too loud when he or she is watching a show. So, what do you do if your partner turns the television up too loud? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about this issue.

Have a conversation with your partner about the issue and listen to what he or she says about it. Try to compromise on a solution to the issue that works for both of you.

2. Go to another room.

If your partner has the television turned up too loud, then try moving to a different room so it doesn't bother you as much. This might allow both of you to do the activities you want to do without interruption.

3. Wear headphones.

Try wearing headphones to muffle the noise. This might help you be able to do what you need to do without having to hear his or her television show.

If you have been dating someone for a while and you have an issue that he or she turns his or her television up too loud, then talk to him or her about it. Go to another room if you can, and wear headphones if you find it necessary.