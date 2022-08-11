Dating and Interruptions

Photo by Léa Dubedout on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and the two of you might love and care about each other. However, there might be one issue. You might have an issue that every time that the two of you plan to do something alone, there is an interruption. So, what do you do if you and your partner's dates are constantly being interrupted? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss the issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and listen to how he or she feels about it. Try to find a solution to tackle this issue that the two of you can agree on.

2. Turn off your phones.

If the interruptions that the two of you are dealing with has to do with phone calls that are interrupting the time that you have together, then try turning off your phones for a couple of hours so you have time to enjoy each other's company. This might give the two of you uninterrupted time together so you can bond.

3. Forward your emails.

If you are worried about being interrupted by a work email while you are trying to spend time with your partner, then forward your emails while the two of you are together. This will allow the sender to know that you received his or her message and will respond at a later time.

If you and your partner have been together for a while but you are having an issue with getting uninterrupted time together, then talk to each other about it. Turn off your phone if you can, and forward your emails if needed.