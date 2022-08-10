Dating and the Committed College Student

Photo by Caleb George on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might share similar interests, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner is undecided on his or her career path and is continually enrolling in school. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't have a career path but is still spending money on college classes? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about this issue.

Communicate with your partner about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to come up with a solution to the issue that both of you can agree on.

2. Talk about career interests.

Talk to your partner about careers and try to find out what kind of career he or she is interested in doing. Create a list of the careers that your partner is interested in and discuss which career path would work better with his or her lifestyle.

3. See if your partner is interested in taking a career assessment.

Discuss career assessments with your partner and see if he or she is interested in taking one. This might help him or her find out where his or her strengths are, and it may help him or her pick out a career that interests him or her.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that he or she continues to enroll in college classes instead of pursuing a career path, then talk to him or her about it. Discuss career interests, and see if your partner is interested in taking a career assessment.