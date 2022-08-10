Dating and the Hair

Photo by Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, there might be one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doesn't comb his or her hair before going somewhere in public. So, what do you do if you have an issue with your partner not combing his or her hair before going places? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about this issue.

Tell your partner how you feel about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to find a way to work together to find a solution to solve the issue that both of you can agree on.

2. Set the example.

Do your best to make sure that your hair is combed before you go anywhere. This might encourage your partner to do the same.

3. Give out compliments.

Let your partner know how nice he or she looks when his or her hair is combed. This might motivate him or her to comb his or her hair more often.

4. Leave reminders out for him or her.

Leave a sticky note reminding your partner to comb his or her hair or just leave his or her hair product out on the counter. This might help him or her make combing his or her hair part of his or her routine.

If you have been with your partner for a while but you have an issue that your partner doesn't comb his or her hair before going somewhere, then talk to him or her about it. Set the example if you can, and give out compliments when you think your partner looks good.